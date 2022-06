Mouni Roy looks stunning

Mouni Roy who will be seen on Brahmastra is now busy in Istanbul, Turkey. She has taken a break from Dance India Dance Lil Masters to enjoy some time off with her besties. Mouni Roy has posted some pics where we can see her in a black gown. The actress’ high slit gown is sexy and shows off her toned dancer’s body. She teamed it with a bold metallic eyeshadow and nude lips. Take a look…