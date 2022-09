Brahmastra OTT: Here's all you need to know

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The film has so far collected Rs 75 crore at the worldwide box office. Alia-Ranbir's fantasy drama has received mixed reviews from the netizens. Fans are excited to know when will Brahmastra be released on OTT. Well, we have the information for you all. Your wait is finally over.