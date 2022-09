Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji promote their film

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is just a couple of days away from its release. The Ayan Mukerji directorial venture is a sci-fi mythological fantasy that talks about the Astras. And all three of them have been promoting Brahmastra all across the country for a while now. And just recently, Ayan, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the airport. They are reportedly leaving for Ujjain. And Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor won hearts with their latest fashion outings.