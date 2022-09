Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor the new target

Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor looks like the new fave target of trolls. He is being called out for no reason whatsoever. For example, we saw how netizens commented that he did not look at Alia Bhatt with enough love at the Brahmastra event in Hyderabad. This is not all. Old clips of him being 'disrespectful' towards Katrina Kaif had filled social media some days back. The actor found himself in hot water with some groups with a video where he allegedly said he loves to eat beef.