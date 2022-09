Image credit: YouTube

Brahmastra to release in 3D

The last Bollywood film to release in 3D was 83. But, there were hardly any scenes in the movie that would great a great effect in 3D. Brahmastra is high on VFX and after watching the trailer and promos we can expect some good 3D effects in the film. Recently, Ayan had posted that he is excited for everyone to watch the film in 3D version with the final sound and music, and he himself is excited to watch the movie in 3D.