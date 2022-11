Brahmastra OTT release

Brahmastra finally releases on OTT on 4th November, when it’ll begin streaming on Disney Hotstar after its highly successful run in theatres, where the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer collected ₹257 crore nett in India and ₹431 crore gross worldwide. Well, for those unfortunate to have not witnessed the VFX-driven fantasy extravaganza on the big screen, here are the top seven highlights from the Ayan Mukerji directorial, which make it a must-watch on digital.