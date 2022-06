Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3 cast

The trailer of Brahmastra has hit all the right notes and then some as the public finally feels hopeful of witnessing a grand visual spectacle with state-of-the-art VFX on the big screen in the realm of Indian cinema. The excitement augmented with speculation of Shah Rukh Khan being a part of the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia starrer in an extended cameo. On the other hand, BollywoodLife had exclusively broken the news of Deepika Padukone also supposedly having a cameo in Brahmastra, which could link up with Brahmastra 2. On that note, here’s our wish list of which Bollywood stars would we like to see as a part of Brahmastra 2 and 3…