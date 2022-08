Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in promotion mode

The team of Brahmastra, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Director Ayan Mukerji, have dived headlong into the movie's promotions with the release date drawing near. Now, considering that Karan Johar is producing it, who believes in intense promotions and innovative marketing strategies for all movies bankrolled by his Dharma productions, it comes as no surprise that Brahmāstra Part One Shiva is being publicised with a vengeance, with the latest being a pitstop by Ranbir Kapoor and a heavily pregnant Alia Bhatt at Mehboob Studio, Bandra, Mumbai.