Brahmastra ready to enthrall all on September 9

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's movie Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9, 2022. It is for the first time that the real-life couple would be sharing the screen space. It is Ayan Mukerji's dream project and it has taken almost four years of effort to put this film in place. Now, all eyes are on the box office numbers of the film. But before the film makes it to the theatres, here are all the big updates about the film. From budget to star casts' fees, here's all you need to know about the mighty Brahmastra.