Brahmastra

The much-awaited trailer of Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role is out now. Well, one can say that it was worth the wait. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is a sci-fi film about the world of extraordinary weapons of nature - fire, water and more. Ranbir Kapoor has superpowers and he is unaware of them. He is the one who fights the evil and saves the Brahmastra. The trailer has transported us to a different world and we all are drenched in the astonishing world of science fiction. Here's looking at other sci-fi Bollywood movies that will left all the audiences impressed.