Brahmastra: Makers losing out by not including Mouni Roy in promotions

The promotions of Brahmastra have started all over the country. Even SS Rajamouli is promoting the movie in the South belt. It is very surprising to see that Mouni Roy has not been included. Her look in the trailer as Junoon made maximum noise on social media after Kesariya song. Plus, Mouni Roy is known in the length and breadth of the nation. This looks like lack of foresight on part of makers; here's why...