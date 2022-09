Brahmastra advance booking proves that trolls don’t visit theatres

If the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend had actually affected earlier films as much as it was made out to be, then the Karan Johar production, directed by Ayan Mukerji would've never taken the advance it has. That being said, it's only a start, and if the collections don't grow in the long run, trolls will again get a reason to announce that it's their boycott agenda that has worked against the film.