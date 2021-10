Mouni’s Dulhan avatar

Mouni Roy has made us very restless to see her in a bridal avatar now. The actress visited the Amritapuri centre in Kerala to meet India’s spiritual guru, Maa Amritanandamayi. She wore a red Benarasi for the meeting. Mouni Roy is looking so beautiful in that red and gold Benarasi that we are super impatient for her marriage now. Making us impatient Rumours suggest that Mouni Roy might marry Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. Her cousin told a local paper in West Bengal that they are gearing up for a wedding next year. It seems Dubai and Italy are two locations the actress is very keen on for that special moment. For now, check out these gorgeous pictures of the actress.