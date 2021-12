Image credit: Instagram

Jungkook's dating rumours

Hola BTS ARMY, we are inching closer to BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's birthday. And after that, the year-end. BTS has given tons of content in 2021 as well. From Run BTS episodes to BTS In the Soop 2 to various songs and more. BTS has always been grabbing the limelight for their various achievements. However, alongside it, there have been some controversies that the Boys were dragged into by others. Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of controversies Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook courted in the last 12 months. This article is a compilation of reports that surfaced around BTS in the last year. Firstly, let's talk about the fresh and recent rumours. BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) grabbed headlines for his dating rumours. It happened after a YouTuber posted a video linking South Korean actress Lee Yoo Bi with the Butter hitmaker. HYBE (BigHit Entertainment) and Y-Bloom Entertainment were quick to respond to Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi's link-up denying the rumours.