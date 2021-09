Such a gorgeous man

BTS’ J-Hope is known as the Golden Hyung. We know that he can dance, rap, sing and even direct his members during practice sessions. But today let us beat the Monday blues by revisiting the eye candy that he is. While girls obsess over Hobi’s forehead, his lithe body is also worth admiration. He is not a gym enthusiast but knows how to stay in shape by just dancing. Today, let us browse through some pics where he flaunts his forearms and biceps. As we know, he loves sleeveless tops, vests and jackets. So, here are the pics that will make you swoon over sexy Jung Hoseok. The pics have been compiled by a fan page on Instagram @hobitearr.