Best of the lot

J-Hope is BTS’ sunshine, fashionista and dance teacher. He is also one of the most expressive of the lot. Today, let us take a look at some of his zero makeup unfiltered pics that won over the hearts of ARMY. The MAMA and Chicken Noodle Soup hitmaker is known to be diligent with his skincare that explains his dewy skin. Of J-Hope’s candid pics, the one from Malta is the most loved one. It was clicked by Jungkook. Bathed in the golden light of the sunset with a simple white shirt, he looked like a tycoon. Here are some more unfiltered pics that will make your hearts sing…