The Visual King

Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS is getting a lot of love today for a special reason. Seven years back, he was unveiled today as the last member of the now iconic Korean septet, Bangtan Sonyedeon/BTS. With his boxy smile and dreamy eyes, he can be helluva cute. On the other hand, Kim Taehyung aka V with a contoured face, lip gloss and slick hair is a sex symbol of sorts. Fans love his meme face too. Today, fans are trending I Love You 3000 Taehyung to celebrate his unveiling on BTS. On this occasion, let us take a look at some of his zero makeup selfies that prove he’s indeed a visual king…