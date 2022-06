Image credit: Twitter/ Pinterest

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook’s special bond

Two of the BTS members from the maknae line – V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook – are the naughtiest and also the most adored duos from the group. They are widely popular as TaeKook. Taehyung is about two years elder than Jungkook and they share a very warm bond with each other. TaeTae and Kookie pull pranks, comfort each other, admire and hype each other and it’ll make the desi ARMY buff in you, sing ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’. Let’s check out their adorable bond in the pictures below…