Hello, handsome!

BTS’ SUGA does not consider himself the most handsome member of the group. In fact, he feels he is a plain-looking guy. However, those who have seen Min Yoongi perform on songs like Seesaw and Airplane will staunchly disagree. With a bit of makeup, contouring and defined eyes, SUGA is as hot as any other BTS member. Today, let us take a look at his no -make up avatar. A totally non-fussy guy, he does not have skincare regime like others. Like most Koreans, he relies on sheet masks to refresh his skin after wearing makeup or tighten the pores. Here is a look at some of his fresh-faced pics…