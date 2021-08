K-ARMY’s spot in Busan

BTS’ Park Jimin is known for his fantastic singing and dancing skills. Along with Jungkook, he is also from Busan. The young man comes from a financially well-off background. His father owns and operates a café, Magnate in Busan. The interiors of the café have been appreciated by all design enthusiasts. It is a known fact that people love to frequent cafes in South Korea. The place is open since 2019. The BTS ARMY knew about it and would frequent the place. It is quite affordable.