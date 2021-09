Creating havoc in red

BTS members make news with their impeccable styling. This time it is Jin aka Kim Seokjin whose outing in a red suit is grabbing eyeballs. The Epiphany singer donned a red suit with black pants and a black shirt. Fans who do not miss a thing noticed that the shirt was made of a semi sheer material and showed off his chest. Needless to say, this bold avatar created enough buzz. It looks like red brings out the hottest in the BTS members. Take a look…