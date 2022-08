Image credit: Instagram

Most Viewed Artist on YouTube: BTS TRUMPS!

BTS ARMY, another record has been made by BTS aka Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. Ever since the Bangtan Boys made their debut in 2013. They have been making records, writing history, breaking records and winning hearts with their music, culture, behaviour and a lot of things. And now, another feather of achievement is getting attached to their already adorned cap. It is of being the most viewed artist on YouTube. Yes, you read that right. BTS has beat popular American pop artists such as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and more to be the most viewed artist on YouTube. They have a total of 26,737.2 billion views across their platforms.