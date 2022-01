Image credit: 68.media.tumblr.com

BTS ARMY is missing the Bangtan Boys

BTS Boys aka RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - all seem to have resumed their working schedules. For some time now, the boys have been active on Instagram but not that much. Recently, they kinda had a reunion of sorts. BTS had teased the ARMY with some videos but not together. ARMY had been demanding a selfie from the boys, but it seems their schedule was too packed. Never mind ARMY, we are here with about 13 selcas (read selfies) that will provide you with some solace. Missing RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook? here are they with their goofy selfies...