Image credit: Weverse/ Big Hit/ HYBE

BTS member Suga's stills from the PTD concert in Seoul

BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi left ARMY gasping for breath with his unreal visuals. Suga is known for his magic while making music, writing lyrics, rap style and cute adorable Lil meow meow charm. However, this time, during the PTD concert in Seoul, ARMY was having a hard time getting over his breath-taking visuals. Of course, the rest - RM, Jin, Hobi, Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook - were all sending BTS ARMY into a tizzy. However, Yoongi was on a whole new level this time. The PTS Seoul concert will forever live in ARMYs minds, rent-free for sure. Today, we bring some of those visuals. You have been warned, he can wreck your bias if not done already.