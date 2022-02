Let us wish BTS member J-Hope a happy birthday!

BTS member J-Hope is celebrating his birthday today. Yes, it is already 12 am in South Korea and he has done his VLive with fans. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok is known as the Sunshine of BTS. The Golden Hyung can dance like a dream, his rap flows are sexy and he has the personality of a superstar. He is incredibly popular in the Americas. Hobi and BTS fans are celebrating his birthday all over the world. There is an expectation of Hope World 2 from him. BTS is coming back with concert in Seoul in March. ARMY is hoping for the announcement of a World Tour and album comeback. Here is a look at how the BTS ARMY from various nations is celebrating his birthday.