Jimin garners praise

Yesterday, the concept photos of BTS from Butter were released. All the boys started trending in minutes. Jimin was seen in a printed white tee, checked skirt, boots and red hair. Fans lauded his gender-neutral choice. We know that Jimin has been dressing in an androgynous manner since a long time. His statement, “What the heck is men,” is quite an iconic one. He often wears clothes from brands that believe in being gender neutral. Jimin has said that people should break down the stereotypes. In fact, BTS is hailed for how they have shattered the notions of toxic masculinity associated with showbiz. Here is a look at pics when they dressed in a gender-neutral manner.