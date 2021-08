Image credit: Marie Claire Korea

A huge landmark

BTS’ SUGA is known as a genius rapper. He has said that music is the only thing he knows, and he feels alive when he is at work. SUGA’s AgustD mixtape has achieved one billion audio streams on Spotify, Sound Cloud and YouTube. It has some fantastic songs like Daechwita, Last, Moonlight and others. From dissing the industry to baring his heart out on his personal struggles, the album was a cathartic experience for him. Here are excerpts from his 2016 interview with Marie Claire Korea that give a deep insight into his introspective personality.