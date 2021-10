The sparkling aura

BTS’ music producer, rapper and song-writer SUGA has been trending since morning. His music video Daechwita has touched 300 million views on YouTube. The song was his solo debut and an outstanding one. From the rousing yet smooth rap to the double entrendre and that gorgeous video, SUGA made everyone sit up. Korea’s national cultural committee also loved how he showcased a bit of Korean history with the palaces, costumes and vintage setting. The singer wore a rather flashy black and gold hanbok for the video. This is not the first time he went a bit OTT with his look. SUGA/Min Yoongi’s on-stage costumes have been full of shine, shimmer and sequins. These pics from the Instagram handles @mahoneysuga and @suga.craving beautifully capture his gleaming iconic looks over the years.