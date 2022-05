BTS: Chanel or Boucheron - Kim Taehyung has always rocked bling like a boss

BTS member Kim Taehyung and Blackpink Jennie are making news and how. Ever since that picture of two people allegedly looking like them surfaced, fans are wondering. The speculations reached another level when Kim Taehyung was seen with ear cuffs at the Incheaon Airport. Fans said that the pieces looked like one from Coco Crush, a range endorsed by Blackpink's Jennie. Well, you can guess what happened next. Anyways, it looks like the ear cuffs are from Boucheron, another high end brand and they have even liked some posts on the same. Whichever the brand, the buzz created by Taehyung is superb. This is not the only time his earrings got a lot of love. Check some of the most popular designs.