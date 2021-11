Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

BTS Accolades

Just yesterday, BTS, aka Bangtan Boys, created another history with three big wins at the American Music Awards 2021. BTS ARMY had been heavily voting for their favourite boys throughout, and their efforts didn't go in vain, and BTS picked up all three trophies in which they were nominated at the AMAs 2021. More about that later, today, we are here with a compilation of BTS' BIG WINS at various awards this year, until now. The MMAs are going to take place next month and there are more awards lined up, after all, the year-end is still a month away. So, without further ado, here's a dekko at BTS' wins in 2021 till now.