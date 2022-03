BTS member SUGA aka Min Yoongi is the dream husband

BTS member SUGA aka Min Yoongi turns a year older today. His fans will be celebrating his birthday all over the world. ARMY knows that whenever SUGA or any of the members come on VLive or Weverse, there is a deluge of Marry Me Yoongi comments. BTS fans feel he is the perfect husband material. Well, he can cook, decorate a home, play the guitar, sew and what not. Not to mention the fact that he can sing romantic songs as he heads for a long drive (He has a high level licence)! Musically, he is a genius with solo songs like Daechwita, Stay Alive, Interlude, Seesaw, etc. On the occasion of his birthday, let us take a look at 7 reasons why he is the perfect husband material.