Image credit: Instagram/ BTS

BTS Chapter 2 to focus more on solo projects

BTS members – RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, Jimin aka Park Jimin, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook – conducted a special dinner segment as a part of Festa, their anniversary celebrations. It was to make a very surprising announcement. BTS’ first chapter has come to an end. It’s the end of an era, a kinda feeling. BTS gave a heart attack when the subs goofed up saying that they were going on a hiatus. Well, thankfully they are not. And in his recent VLive, Jungkook confirmed that BTS is neither disbanding nor going on a hiatus. So, BTS members are going on to be focussing on solo projects. There will also be group projects as well. Let’s check out what news about solo projects has surfaced in the media till now.