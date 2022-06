Image credit: Instagram/ taetaebooo

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most popular members

BTS is one of the most popular boy bands in the world. It consists of 7 members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. While each of the members has their individual, unprecedented popularity, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is known to be one of the most adored BTS members. His goofiness and the constant continuous charm keep not just the members but also the ARMYs entertained. Be it his Instagram posts, stories, posts on Weverse, interviews and more, everything about his spreads like wildfire and becomes a trend. And that's what has happened now, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's pictures were released by Naver which instantly went viral. And one of the pictures has caught the eye of ARMYs.