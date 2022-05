BTS: Is Rashami Desai Kim Namjoon aka RM fan?

Indian TV diva Rashami Desai is finally on a solo trip. The Uttaran actress and Bigg Boss contestant is in Las Vegas. She paid a visit to the 7 Magic Mountains one of the beautiful art installations near Jean Dry Lake. Well, BTS fans will recognize the spot as one of the places RM aka Kim Namjoon visited when the boys were in Las Vegas. Rashami Desai has posted some fab pics of herself and the scenery around her. She is wearing a printed set and looking happy as a kid. We know that all fans of RM love to visit places he went to, and create Namjooning moments…Take a look at these Namjooning pics of the TV diva…