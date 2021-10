Ageing in reverse

Last Sunday, we had the Permission To Dance online concert this was watched by millions. Everyone was kicked about the styling of the BTS members who are fashion icons. BTS’ dance leader, rapper and Golden Hyung J-Hope wore a beanie throughout the soundcheck making fans curious about his hairdo. Many speculated that he would have a red head. This year, he has tried out platinum blonde, lilac, ombre, pink and other hues. But when they saw him, they were surprised to see that his old hairdo was back. Yes, he went back to his roots opting for a hairstyle reminiscent of his early debut days in 2013. It was dyed black with slight spikes. Fans started digging up old pics and everyone is surprised to see how handsome Jung Hoseok in looking in those pics. Sadly, J-Hope felt that he was not at all good-looking then. Here is a look at the gorgeous young man….