BTS chairman Bang PD is one of the pillars of JYP Entertainment

t ARMY knows a lot about JYP Entertainment which is headed by Park Jin Young. Both of them are friends since decades. Their first artiste was Jinju. She has spoken about how he worked as a composer, song-writer and even a music supervisor in their tiny office which was like an alley way.