Happy BTS Day!

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys are currently ruling the hearts of everyone across the globe. In fact, many celebrities across the continents love BTS and their songs. Today marks the 9th anniversary of BTS. RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) debuted 9 years ago in 2013. The boys have come a really long way now! And as they celebrate 9 years of their debut and togetherness with the BTS ARMY, we thought of sharing some FAVE dishes BTS members which the fans can enjoy as they celebrate the success of BTS. Let’s dig in…