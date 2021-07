Min Yoongi's cute quotient

BTS’ Suga is a genius rapper, a great songwriter and an authentic artiste. The young man also loves fashion. Suga also has a duality when it comes to his personality. He can look incredibly hot on stage with his sequined jackets, statement accessories and glam makeup. At the same time, he can be damn cute too. Min Yoongi loves his caps, flower crowns and beanies as much as his baubles. And he looks like a young teen when he dons such stuff. Teens who go for fan meets carry such stuff for him, and he wears them happily. Let us take a look at the pictures…