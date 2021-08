Kim Seokjin’s and his family

Of late, BTS’ Jin’s family is in the news as his elder bro, Kim Seok-Jung is all set to become a dad. The unborn baby has been nicknamed as Kim Butter. But this is not the first time that Jin’s folks have been in the news. While our Worldwide Handsome has confessed that he is very close to his mom, there is no picture of his parents in public. It is a known fact that he comes from an affluent home. During the trainee days, Jin would get nice gifts for his younger bandmates. He wanted to be an actor since adolescence. Let us take a look at some rumours that made ARMY’s imagination go wild…