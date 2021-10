Treat for makeup lovers

BTS songs teach you to love yourself and their looks give you fashion goals. Besides clothes, shoes and bags, the makeup on the boys is impeccable. They are not shy of experimenting as we see in their videos. There are so many videos dedicated to Jimin’s smokey eye tutorial and Kim Taehyung’s look for Fake Love. The use of mascara, eyeshadow and highlighter is really skillful for all BTS members. No wonder makeup fans love to check them out. Here are some looks you should definitely try if you are an enthusiast…