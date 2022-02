BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V is in hot company

BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V is termed as a social butterfly. Two days back, his pics with Korean singer Park Hyo Shin went viral. The friend circle of the Winter Bear singer is as handsome, talented and charismatic as him. Like they say, hot people always manage to find hot friends. He made most of his friends from Hwarang where he had a small role. It seems they made his character die quickly as he could not devote much time. While some of his buddies are of the same age, he has older friends too. V is keen to pursue an acting career in the future, which might explain his actors’ friend circle. Let us take a look at some of his handsome and talented buddies.