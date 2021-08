J-Hope’s many shades

BTS’ lead dancer, rapper, choreographer and songwriter, J-Hope is known as their ball of sunshine. He is an undisputed fashionista. Butter and Permission To Dance has given us J-Hope in distinct hair colours. From ombre styles to a rich golden blonde and now platinum, he is killing it. The Mama hitmaker never shies away from experimenting like the rest of the members. But fans will agree that J-Hope in black hair is the best of them all. His natural features stand out wonderfully with that colour. Let us take a look at J-Hope’s iconic hair colour looks…