Image credit: Instagram/ @rkive Twitter/ @ulsiart

BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon's tryst with snow fanart

Hola BTS ARMY, we are back with another compilation of Bangtan Boys' fanarts. ARMY is so talented! RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) or Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), every BTS members' Instagram posts are turned into fanarts by ARMY these days. Especially due to the boys being so active, BTS ARMY is getting a lot of attention. So, let's check out the latest fanarts made by ARMYs. Firstly, we have to talk about the BTS leader RM. The art and travel enthusiast was on a visit recently. He stopped by to enjoy some snow and view. ARMY's fanart made it even more beautiful a view.