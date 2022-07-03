BTS: Has SUGA aka Min Yoongi surpassed J-Hope as the wealthiest member of the band? Korean show makes staggering revelation of the rapper's net worth
BTS: Korean channel Mnet on a show revealed that SUGA has the most inspiring rags to riches story in the world of K-Pop. Fans are speculating if he has now overtaken J-Hope as the richest member of the global superhit band