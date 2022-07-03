BTS: Has SUGA aka Min Yoongi overtake J-Hope, RM and others as the wealthiest member?

Korean channel Mnet on a show did a focus on K-Pop stars who rose from rags to riches. The first position has been taken by BTS member SUGA aka Min Yoongi. We know that he did a number of odd jobs as a trainee. In fact, he met with a serious accident while working as a delivery guy. The show said that SUGA’s current net worth is about 386 million USD like the rest of the members. Plus, his solo works have only got him close to USD 100 million as per reports. This has made people speculate if he is the richest in the septet. While J-Hope was the richest, SUGA has apparently overtaken him after his projects in 2020 and 2021.