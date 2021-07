Min Yoongi’s love for bling

BTS’ Suga is a helluva talented rapper, music producer and songwriter. While his beats make you trippy, his raw lyrics just rip through your heart. He is the quietest amongst the BTS members, but his sartorial statements do make a lot of noise. Known for his love for high end streetwear, Suga is also crazy about accessories. He has a collection of rings, bracelets and neckpieces, which he once told Marie Claire. Here are some pics that reflect his immense love for baubles and bling.