Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook's Instagram

The Golden Maknae of BTS has 43M plus Instagram followers. He had recently deleted all of his Instagram posts to make his IF feed look better. He has a definite pattern which he now follows. Jungkook's posts have an engagement rate of 15.5%, it seems. He can earn about $33K USD to $395K which is more than 20 lakh per post. Well, the figures are not fully accurate as each of the members has a massive impression on everyone.