Image credit: Twitter/ In the Soop

BTS in the Soop 2 ft. RM

Yay! BTS in the Soop is dropping next month, that is, in October. The Bangtan boys aka, RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) will be seen enjoying themselves and chilling together, having loads of fun. Now, In the Soop's official Twitter handle have dropped some pictures of the Bangtan members. It will not just raise BTS ARMYs excitement for the new season but also charge you up for October. Here's BTS' leader, RM's picture from the Soop 2. ARMY, you can enjoy the rapper's new look in the Soop finally. He looks so cool in those spectacles, don't you think?