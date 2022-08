BTS: J-Hope and Irene Kim's friendship is too cute at Lollapalooza

J-Hope became the first member of BTS to have his own concert at Lollapalooza in Chicago. The performance has got five star reviews from audience and music outlets. Bang PD, Jimin and model Irene Kim were present at Lollapalooza to cheer Hobi on. This is the second time Irene Kim is being clicked with J-Hope and Jimin in a month. ARMYs want to know who's this special gal. Here is some dope...