BTS: J-Hope to enlist in the Military soon; pens a final note for the ARMY

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook had applied for the postponement of their military training and enlistment. They are now one by one, cancelling their request for postponement. It was BTS' eldest member Kim Seokjin aka Jin who first enlisted in the military. He has secured a very prestigious rank after the training. He holds Private First Class rank and is senior of J-Hope. The BTS ARMY is proud indeed. However, now, they have to bid adieu to one more BTS member. Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope enlists in the military next. It seems he will enter the military camp tomorrow. Ahead of his enlistment, he has posted a note for the ARMY and also flaunted his buzz cut.