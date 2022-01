J-Hope is the real estate king of BTS

J-Hope of BTS is the proud owner of a luxury apartment in Seoul’s Forest Trimage complex. It is also home to other stars like Siwon, Leeteuk and Seo Kang-joon. He bought the house for 1.4 billion won but now the cost has risen to 2.4 billion won. In short, he has made the best realty investment amongst all the BTS members. It is said that he is very fond of real estate investment. J-Hope has given fans an insight into his luxury apartment through his Instagram. The interiors are classy with a touch of his bright eclectic Aquarian personality. Take a look at the pics…